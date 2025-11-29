India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu For Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka

India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused severe devastation, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material, NDRF personnel and essential supplies to Colombo.

India's Swift Response Under HADR Framework

The IAF shared details of the operation in a post on X as part of India's swift response to the crisis. The IAF stated, "In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts," underscoring India's commitment to supporting neighbouring countries during natural disasters under its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) framework.

Operation Sagar Bandhu | Humanitarian Assistance In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts. The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air... twitter/cIT7gKiPNs - Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 29, 2025

Details of the Airlift

To operationalise the mission, the IAF mobilised key air assets for rapid deployment. According to the post, "The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air Base on the night of 28/29 Nov 2025, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 Tonnes of equipment to Colombo." These aircraft transported essential supplies and specialised rescue teams, ensuring immediate on-ground support for affected communities.

The IAF further noted that "essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities," highlighting the urgency and scale of the assistance. This initial delivery laid the foundation for successive relief operations under the mission.

Multi-Pronged Relief Efforts Continue

Continuing the momentum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Saturday that another C-130J aircraft carrying nearly 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid had reached Colombo as part of the ongoing effort.

Sharing an update on X, he wrote, "#OperationSagarBandhu unfolds. @IAF_MCC C-130J plane carrying approximately 12 tons of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, lands in Colombo."

These air deliveries followed earlier consignments sent by sea, with the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and warship INS Udaigiri reaching Colombo on Friday to hand over relief material to Sri Lankan authorities. Together, the naval and air operations reflect India's multi-pronged approach to supporting Sri Lanka during the crisis.

PM Modi Reaffirms Support; Cites 'Neighbourhood First'

Amid the ongoing relief efforts, PM Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to the people of Sri Lanka in a post on X, describing the nation as India's "closest maritime neighbour." He noted that India had swiftly dispatched relief supplies and HADR equipment, adding, "We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves," reaffirming support under the Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

These coordinated efforts come as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with severe flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which has become one of the country's most significant disasters in recent years. (ANI)

