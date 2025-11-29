Adipurush To Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon's Top 10 Opening Day Box Office Collections

Kriti Sanon's latest film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai, has hit theaters. While first-day box office numbers will be revealed on Saturday, here's a look at her highest-opening-day collections.

Kriti Sanon's 2023 film Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, opened to a disappointing ₹6 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. The film failed to impress audiences and was declared a flop.

Kriti Sanon's 2014 film Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff, earned ₹6.63 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. The movie was well-received by audiences and went on to become a hit.

Kriti Sanon's 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor, earned ₹6.7 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. The movie received a lukewarm response and performed moderately.

Kriti Sanon's 2022 film Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, earned ₹7.48 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. The movie received an average response from audiences and performed moderately at the box office.

Kriti Sanon's 2019 film Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan, earned ₹8.01 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. The movie was well-received by audiences and went on to become a hit.

Kriti Sanon's 2024 film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, earned ₹10.28 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. The movie was well-received by audiences and went on to become a hit.

Kriti Sanon's 2022 film Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, earned ₹13.25 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. Despite the star cast, the movie failed to impress audiences and was declared a super flop.

Kriti Sanon's multi-starrer film 'Housefull 4', released in 2019, earned a net of ₹19.08 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. This movie with Akshay Kumar was a super hit.

Kriti Sanon's multi-starrer film 'Dilwale' with Varun Dhawan was also a hit. Released in 2015, this film earned a net of ₹21 crore on its first day. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Kriti Sanon's film 'Adipurush', released in 2024, had a net collection of ₹86.75 crore in India on its first day. This film with South superstar Prabhas was a mega-disaster.