Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day


2025-11-29 02:00:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Russian forces have also lost: 11,381 (+1) tanks, 23,658 (+15) armored combat vehicles, 34,733 (+3) artillery systems, 1,550 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, 430 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 85,343 (+106) tactical UAVs, 3,995 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 68,463 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,010 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Data are being updated.

Read also: Over 800 pieces of Russian military equipment destroyed in just ten days, General Staff reports

As Ukrinform reported, on November 28, as of 22:00, a total of 289 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded, 65 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.

