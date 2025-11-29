Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day

As Ukrinform reported, on November 28, as of 22:00, a total of 289 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded, 65 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.