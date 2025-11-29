Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day
The Russian forces have also lost: 11,381 (+1) tanks, 23,658 (+15) armored combat vehicles, 34,733 (+3) artillery systems, 1,550 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, 430 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 85,343 (+106) tactical UAVs, 3,995 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 68,463 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,010 (+2) pieces of special equipment.
Data are being updated.Read also: Over 800 pieces of Russian military equipment destroyed in just ten days, General Staff reports
As Ukrinform reported, on November 28, as of 22:00, a total of 289 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded, 65 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.
