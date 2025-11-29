Kempinski Central Avenue And Kempinski The Boulevard Reveal Limited-Time Black Friday Stay Offers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Enjoy 30% on stays booked this Black Friday, with flexible travel dates extending through December 2026

Dubai, E 2025 – This Black Friday, Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai and Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai invite guests to indulge in luxury escapes with an exclusive offer. With direct access to Dubai Mall from both hotels, guests can experience the magic of the city while enjoying the escape of their choice, as each property offers distinct, unparalleled luxury in a prime location next to one of the world's premier shopping destinations.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy 30% off the Best Available Rate when booking between 20 November and 2 December 2025. Stays are available from 20 November 2025 through 31 December 2026, making it the perfect opportunity to plan a luxurious getaway in the heart of Dubai.

Located in Dubai Mall, Kempinski Central Avenue is surrounded by iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, offering guests convenient access to premier shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences. The hotel features meticulously designed rooms that blend comfort and style, with luxury suites ideal for families, offering spacious living areas, top-tier amenities, and exclusive Club Lounge access. Dining options at Kempinski Central Avenue include a variety of international flavours at CEZ and modern Middle Eastern cuisine at Nai.

Similarly, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai offers an equally luxurious experience in the heart of Downtown Dubai, blending modern design with timeless elegance. The hotel features spacious, stylish rooms and opulent suites for elevated getaways, complete with exclusive amenities and Club Lounge access. Renowned for its exceptional dining, guests can savour culinary masterpieces crafted by expert chefs, from tempting pastries at the Lobby Lounge to modern French flavours at La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, and an innovative gastronomy journey at Woohoo, all with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The hotel also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center and an infinity pool offering mesmerising views of the Burj Khalifa.

Both properties are perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of Dubai has to offer, making them the ideal stays for discerning guests all year long.

About Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai: Nestled within the iconic Dubai Mall, Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai blends modern luxury with a touch of Arabesque design. Offering views of the Burj Khalifa as a perfect backdrop, the hotel stands as a testament to architectural grandeur. The luxurious 5-star hotel, conveniently situated near renowned landmarks, must-visit attractions, and one of the world's largest retail and entertainment hubs, features 245 rooms and suites with iconic views, meetings and events facilities and catering services. The hotel also offers a diverse culinary experience where International and Middle Eastern flavours converge.

About Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai: Nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai is a lifestyle city hotel that caters to the needs of business and leisure travellers. The sky-high luxury tower offers 198 well-appointed rooms and suites, equipped with modern amenities and inspiring views of Burj Khalifa and the city. In addition to meetings and events facilities and catering services, the hotel boasts a relaxing spa, three pools including an infinity pool and a direct indoor connection to Dubai Mall.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 82 hotels and residences in 36 countries and currently has more than 25 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.