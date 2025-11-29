403
Kremlin Confirms Putin to Receive U.S. Negotiators Next Week
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive American negotiators arriving in Moscow during the opening days of next week.
"In the first half of the week. We'll announce the weekday in due time. But obviously, it will be the first half of the week," he told reporters in Moscow.
When questioned about Friday's Russian-Hungarian discussions at the Kremlin, Peskov described them as "highly positive," praising both Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as "pragmatic" leaders who prioritize their nations' interests.
"Both Putin and Orban are very pragmatic people. They openly discuss issues and firmly stand for their countries' positions. Each defends the interests of their country. This is their absolute priority. And in this sense, they are alike," he noted.
This pragmatic approach enables the two heads of state to "discuss the broadest range of issues," Peskov explained.
The spokesman refused to confirm whether Orban delivered any communication from US President Donald Trump to Putin.
"We've already said everything we wanted to say about the outcome of these negotiations," he stated.
Peskov also weighed in on the resignation of Ukraine's presidential administration chief, Andriy Yermak.
He claimed corruption scandals have sparked "a profound political crisis" in Ukraine.
"I doubt anyone can answer now what the ultimate consequences will be," he added.
