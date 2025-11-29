403
Putin, Orban Hold “Very Positive” Talks
(MENAFN) Russian and Hungarian authorities announced on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Viktor Orban engaged in “very positive” discussions in Moscow. Hungary confirmed that its long-term energy deliveries from Russia are assured.
Speaking to a Russian broadcaster , Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow respects Hungary's approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
"I think it was a very positive conversation," Lavrov remarked.
When questioned about whether Orban might brief US President Donald Trump on the outcome of the meeting, Lavrov responded, "I cannot guess what the plans of the head of a sovereign state are," while noting that Russia would not oppose it if such a briefing occurred.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported that Putin assured Hungary it will receive contracted oil and gas volumes punctually through both the Druzhba and TurkStream pipelines.
He also said that both nations agreed to “significantly accelerate” the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant, emphasizing that all technical preparations remain on schedule and that groundwork is set to commence in February.
Regarding Ukraine, Szijjarto reiterated that Orban emphasized Hungary “stands on the side of peace,” with Putin reaffirming that any prospective peace summit, if convened, would take place in Budapest.
