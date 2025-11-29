403
Search Efforts Continue After Wang Fuk Court Blaze
(MENAFN) A firefighter was among those who lost their lives, and 79 individuals were hurt — including 11 firefighters — according to a media outlet. Emergency teams continue their work, even though the blazes across all sections of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex have now been subdued.
Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung stated that the fatality count has exceeded 100, climbing to 128, while warning that further remains may still be uncovered.
Officials have received 467 notifications concerning missing people. Tang added that roughly 200 individuals remain in "uncertain situations," including 80 bodies that "cannot be identified."
Earlier, the daily indicated that 280 people were still unaccounted for after the catastrophe. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also remarked that the fires affecting the seven structures had been contained.
The blaze erupted around midday on Wednesday within the development — which includes more than 1,900 flats — and spread swiftly due to bamboo scaffolding placed on the exterior for refurbishment works.
The estate is made up of eight towers housing an estimated community of over 4,000 inhabitants.
Police have arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction & Engineering Company on allegations of manslaughter.
