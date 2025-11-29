403
Trump Declares Documents Signed via Biden’s Autopen Invalid
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the nullification of all paperwork signed by former President Joe Biden that was allegedly completed using an autopen, a mechanical apparatus designed to duplicate handwritten signatures.
Trump stated:
"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.
"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump said on Truth Social.
He additionally alleged that Biden’s advisers and personnel “took the Presidency away from him” by overseeing official authorizations without Biden’s direct participation. He claimed that any executive directives or connected measures carried out through the device should be rendered invalid.
Trump further declared:
"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally."
He also hinted that Biden might confront legal consequences should he assert personal involvement in documents authorized through the autopen.
