Cold Conditions In Bihar To Intensify, Forecasts IMD

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold conditions in Bihar will intensify, owing to the active Western Disturbance.

Both urban and rural areas are experiencing a sharp drop in temperature after sunset.

The IMD has warned that an active western disturbance will further intensify the cold in several districts, with severe cold and cold wave–like conditions likely to develop.

According to the IMD, the impact of the western disturbance will be felt from December 1, particularly in East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, and Siwan, where temperatures are expected to fall significantly.

An overall increase in cold conditions is likely across the state from early December.

Weather changes have already begun in Patna, Purnea, Gopalganj, West Champaran, and Sitamarhi, where moderate to dense fog was reported on Saturday morning, reducing visibility.

On Friday, Purnea recorded the lowest visibility at 500 metres.

The IMD has stated that this will be the first strong Western Disturbance of the season, expected to cause sudden weather changes in most parts of Bihar.

As a result, cold days and cold wave conditions may develop. An alert has been issued to the Disaster Management Department.

On Saturday morning, the maximum temperature in most districts ranged between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded between 10 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius in south-eastern and north-eastern districts, and 12 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius elsewhere.

The cold has increased noticeably in the last 24 hours.

While winds affected several districts, including West Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar, no rainfall was recorded anywhere in the state.

Forbesganj (Araria) registered the highest maximum temperature at 30.2 degrees Celsius, whereas Aurangabad remained the coldest at 11.1 degrees Celsius.

