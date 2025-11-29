Andhra Pradesh LATEST Weather Update: Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Flash Flood Warning For AP-Heavy Rains Ahead

Flash Flood: Another cyclone is threatening Andhra Pradesh. The Ditwah disaster, which has already caused massive damage in Sri Lanka, is now heading towards Andhra Pradesh. As a result, there's a chance of extremely heavy rains in several areas.

Cyclone 'Ditwah' in the Bay of Bengal is moving fast. It's now 80 km from Trincomalee, 330 km from Puducherry, and 430 km from Chennai, the weather department said.

Flash flood warnings are issued for Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts for the next 24 hours. Strong 50 km/h winds are expected in coastal areas this afternoon.

The cyclone will hit North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra coasts by Sunday morning. Heavy rain is expected in several districts of South Telangana on Sunday.

Cyclone 'Ditwah' will become a severe depression by Sunday, hitting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra. Heavy rain is expected in Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Disaster Management MD Prakhar Jain warned fishermen to stay out of the sea until Tuesday. Coastal residents and farmers are urged to be cautious and follow official advice.