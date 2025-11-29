Asianet Exclusive: Gulshan Devaiah Opens Up About How Kantara Chapter One Came To Him

In an exclusive conversation on Asianet's Table for Two, Gulshan Devaiah proved why he remains one of the most refreshing and effortlessly honest actors of his generation. While the conversation was filled with humour and easy banter, it also touched upon serious moments, career instincts, and the quiet ways in which the most significant projects come together. Gulshan, who is known for being uninhibited and extremely comfortable in front of the camera, brought both wit and thoughtfulness to the table, making the chat as engaging as it was insightful.

During the conversation, the actor opened up about how he became a part of Kantara Chapter One, the blockbuster prequel to Kantara - which first released in 2022 and went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

“I Had This Instinct That I Would Be a Part of It”

When asked how Kantara Chapter One came his way, Gulshan revealed that it was not a last minute surprise at all, but something he felt coming instinctively. He shared that his association with director and actor Rishabh Shetty went back much before Kantara was even conceived.

“I had this instinct that I was going to be a part of it,” Gulshan said, explaining that Rishabh and he had spoken extensively about collaborating on a project earlier.“We had discussed doing something together, but that project could not happen at the time. Kantara was nowhere in the picture then.”

According to him, the call eventually did come from Rishabh, and when it did, Gulshan already had a sense of what it would be about.

“When He Called, I Somehow Knew It Would Be Kantara”

Gulshan went on to explain that when Rishabh reached out again, the timing and instinct aligned.“When he called me later, I had this feeling that it was going to be Kantara,” he said.“It just felt like that, even before he formally told me.”

He added that having seen the first Kantara film, saying yes was almost instinctive.“After watching the film that released in 2022, it was so good. How do you even say no to something like that,” he said with a smile, calling the experience of being approached for the prequel both exciting and fulfilling.

No Dosa Meeting, Just Right Timing

Addressing a lighter moment during the interview, Gulshan laughed off the idea that Kantara was discussed over a casual dosa meal. He clarified that while he and Rishabh had indeed met over food earlier, those meetings were about entirely different projects.

“No, that was before all this,” he said.“We were discussing other work back then. Kantara was not even on the table. This just happened later, at the right time, when Rishabh was making the prequel.”

According to Gulshan, the collaboration came together organically, driven by mutual respect, past conversations, and a shared understanding of storytelling rather than a transactional pitch.

An Actor Who Balances Fun With Serious Craft

What stood out during the interview was Gulshan Devaiah's ease in switching between humour and depth. While the conversation was laced with jokes, quick wit, and a visible comfort in front of the camera, there was also a sincerity in how he spoke about his craft and collaborators. He remains one of the few actors who can be completely playful without ever undermining the seriousness of his work.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Since its release, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become not just a critical favourite but a massive commercial success, with worldwide gross crossing ₹1100 crore. The film's mix of folk-rooted mythology, raw action and immersive storytelling struck a chord across audiences in India and overseas. Its strong run at the box office re-established regional-cinema's ability to deliver pan-India blockbusters, and cemented the franchise as one of the most commercially successful in recent years.