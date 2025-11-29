Saraayah To Ivara: 5 New Bollywood Star Babies And Their Unique Name Meanings

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared the name of their newborn daughter, Sarayah. Fans are curious about its meaning, and we explore the beautiful significance behind this star baby's name.

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become parents to a baby girl, born on July 16, 2025. The couple named her Saraayah Malhotra, which means“God's Princess” in Hebrew and Arabic. Fans and well-wishers are sending heartfelt wishes to the new parents and their little princess.

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have announced the arrival of their baby boy on October 19, 2025. They named him Neer, which means“pure, divine, and limitless.” Fans and well-wishers are congratulating the couple on the joyous addition to their family.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul, who married in 2022, became parents in March 2025. They named their daughter Ivara, meaning“God's gift.” Fans and well-wishers are sending warm congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Arbaaz Khan and his second wife, Shura Khan, became parents to a baby girl on October 5, 2025. The couple named her Sipara Khan, meaning“a part of the Quran.” Fans and well-wishers are congratulating the family on the arrival of their little princess.

Actress Ileana D'Cruz became a mother for the second time in 2025. She has named her newborn son Keenu Rafe Dolan. Fans and well-wishers are congratulating Ileana and her family on the joyous arrival of their little bundle of happiness.