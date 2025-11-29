Shani Margi 2025: Huge Financial Gains And Career Progress For 3 Zodiac Signs

Shani Margi 2025 brings positive effects as Saturn begins direct motion, benefiting three zodiac signs with huge financial gains, career growth, and success in stalled work until 26 July 2026.

Saturn Direct 2025: A big change in Lord Shani's movement brings financial gains and career growth for some signs until July 26, 2026. Obstacles will lessen and stalled work will finish.

Saturn, retrograde in Pisces, goes direct on Nov 28. At full power, it brings huge benefits to three signs. Positive effects will last until July 26, 2026, as per astrology.

For Capricorn, Saturn enters the 3rd house, boosting energy. Stalled work will resume, and finances will improve. Expect gains from old investments and support from family.

For Pisces, Saturn is direct in the 1st house, offering relief from Sade Sati. Expect new income, career progress, and a boost in confidence. A good time for investments.

For Cancer, Saturn in the 9th house boosts luck. Expect sudden financial gains, career success, and possible promotion. Interest in spiritual matters will grow. Success in foreign affairs.

Taurus: Increase in income.

Gemini: Career progress

Aquarius: Financial strength

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.