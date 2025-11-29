Unauthorized Macadam Plant Sealed in Baramulla After Smoke Outcry

Srinagar- The district administration, Baramulla, sealed an unauthorised macadam plant operating in the Gantamulla area of Nowshera following sustained complaints of severe air pollution and health hazards caused by the unit.

Officials said the plant, located along the Baramulla–Uri national highway, was found operating without mandatory approvals and in violation of environmental norms. The unit was emitting thick smoke that had turned daily life miserable for people living in the surrounding localities.

A senior official told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that the action was aimed at protecting public health and would be followed by further legal proceedings against those responsible for running the plant illegally.

“We will not allow any activity that endangers human life or damages the environment. Strict action will be taken against violators,” the official said.