Judicial Inquiry In Leh Violence Extended By 10 Days

Screenshot of violence in the streets of Leh

Leh/Jammu- The Judicial Inquiry Commission probing the Leh violence has extended the deadline for recording statements and submitting evidence by 10 days, following a formal request from the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

The three-member commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17 to ascertain the circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation in Leh on September 24, review the actions taken by police during the situation, and assess the events resulting in the loss of four lives, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran.

The clashes between security forces and protesters – who were demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union territory Ladakh – left four civilians dead and 90 injured, escalating a months-long agitation.

According to an order issued on Friday, the commission received a written request on November 27 from the co-chairman of LAB, seeking additional time, citing that“many people still want to give their statements and submit evidence before the commission”.

“The original deadline for filing statements was set to expire on November 28. The plea was placed before Justice Dr B S Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and head of the Judicial Inquiry Commission, who considered the matter virtually”, Mohan Singh Parihar, retired district and sessions judge and judicial secretary to the inquiry commission, said in his order.