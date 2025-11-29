Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this.

“During the night, the enemy attacked Brovary and Fastiv districts. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the town of Brovary, and the 8th and 9th floors of a nine-storey residential building were destroyed. Three people were injured, and one person was taken to a medical facility,” the report says.

SES units evacuated 52 people from the building, including three children.

A Point of Invincibility has been set up at the site to provide heating and assistance; SES psychologists are working with local residents.

Private homes and parked cars in the area were also damaged.

A fire at a garage cooperative, where 20 garages were damaged in the enemy attack, has been extinguished.

“All emergency services are working at the scene,” the SES emphasized.

According to earlier reports, two women were injured in Kyiv region following a combined Russian attack.