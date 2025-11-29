Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Artillery Systems Near Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this and released video footage of the combat operation.

Reconnaissance-strike UAV groups of the Hart brigade continue to detect and destroy Russian equipment in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector of the front.

One of the top-priority targets is enemy artillery. And although the invaders skillfully camouflage their fire-strike systems, the border-guard drone operators still detect and destroy them.

This time, two artillery guns and a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were destroyed.

“We spotted the howitzer by chance while patrolling the assigned area. The enemy had camouflaged it very well. When we moved in to strike it with a fiber-optic-guided drone, the Akatsiya crew tried to protect the system by cutting the fiber-optic line. We managed to hit it only on the third attempt,” a fighter from the Fury unit recounted.

As reported earlier, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, UAV interceptors shot down a Russian Molniya drone that was targeting civilians.