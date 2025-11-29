Precision Drone Attack Wipes Out Russian Positions On Southern Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBGS reported this.

“The FPV reconnaissance raid began with the elimination of enemy personnel and the destruction of their shelter,” the report says.

It is noted that the border guards also struck Russian tube artillery and destroyed an enemy firing position.

Ukrainian border guardsthree Russian artillery systems near Vovchansk

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders halted the enemy's advance and regained control of the situation in the Huliaipole sector.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine