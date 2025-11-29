Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Offers Condolences To China Amid Tragic Incident

2025-11-29 01:06:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has expressed her deep sorrow to the Chinese people over the loss of life and injuries caused by a major fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong, Trend reports via the parliamentary press service.

She conveyed her condolences in a letter addressed to Zhao Leji, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Gafarova extended her heartfelt sympathies to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to the entire Chinese nation on behalf of herself and the members of the Parliament of Azerbaijan. She also wished a swift recovery to those who were injured.

