Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Offers Condolences To China Amid Tragic Incident
She conveyed her condolences in a letter addressed to Zhao Leji, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).
Gafarova extended her heartfelt sympathies to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to the entire Chinese nation on behalf of herself and the members of the Parliament of Azerbaijan. She also wished a swift recovery to those who were injured.
