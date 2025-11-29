403
Kia India Enhances Ownership Experience With The Launch Of 'Shine Zone'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 28 November 2025: Kia India, one of the country's most progressive mass premium carmakers, has inaugurated its first 'Shine Zone' car detailing studio in Jaipur. Located within the brand's dealership, this state-of-the-art facility has been developed to cater to the growing customer preference for high-quality, premium car care solutions.
The Shine Zone offers a comprehensive suite of vehicle care services - including ceramic coating, exterior and interior enrichment, AC disinfectant treatment, and underbody protection etc. designed to preserve the vehicle's appearance, protect key components, and ensure long-lasting performance. With customer convenience and trust at its core, the Shine Zone provides a modern, well-equipped, and professionally managed environment that elevates the overall car care experience for Kia owners.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said that, "Customers today expect professional-grade car care delivered with convenience and transparency. The Shine Zone has been created precisely with that expectation in mind. By integrating a modern, fully equipped detailing studio within our dealership, we are bringing quality, consistency and expertise under one roof. This initiative reinforces our promise to care for every Kia vehicle with the same attention and detail that goes into building it."
The customer can get the best in class detailing and protection services for his car under one roof, making it easier for the customers to access expert-level vehicle care. With specialised tools, trained technicians, and standardized quality processes, the Shine Zone ensures consistent, reliable, and transparent care tailored to the expectations of today's discerning car owners.
With rising demand for premium detailing services, the launch of the first Shine Zone marks the start of Kia India's plan to expand this facility concept across its dealership network. This will ensure more Kia customers can benefit from professional-grade vehicle care within the comfort and reliability of Kia's after-sales ecosystem.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires," aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched nine vehicles for the Indian market - the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6, the EV9, the Carens Clavis, and the all-new Carens Clavis EV. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.95 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 819 touchpoints across 370 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprint across the country.
