Kuwait Marks Int'l Day Of Solidarity With Palestinian People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait marked on Saturday the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, and renewed its unwavering stance with Palestinians and their just cause
In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the State of Kuwait reflected its strong support towards the Palestinian people and their undeniable struggle to attain their rights in an independent state within the June 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the country.
The statement went on to reflect Kuwait's admiration of the resilience of the Palestinian people and their just cause, condemning in the same breath, the abhorrent and illegal practices of the Israeli occupation forces, which require an unequivocal international stance to stop violations and injustices.
The State of Kuwait called for providing protection to the Palestinian people and safeguarding their lands and holy sanctuaries. (end)
