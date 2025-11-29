UAEREP Highlights Role Of AI In Rain Enhancement At ICADAA 2025

Abu Dhabi-UAE: 28 November 2025 - The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the First International Conference on AI and Data Science Applications and Advances (ICADAA), held at Emirates Aviation University in Dubai. The event brought together leading experts, researchers and artificial intelligence and data science professionals from both the industry and the academia to discuss how AI and data science can address real-world challenges across multiple sectors.

During the conference, Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP and Director of Research and Weather Enhancement Department at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies in advancing rain enhancement research. She also presented UAEREP's achievements, technological infrastructure, awardee projects, scientific contributions, and global partnerships and outreach, among others.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: ' Through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, NCM strives to integrate meteorological science with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions, to address global water security challenges in alignment with the UAE's climate resilience objectives. By collaborating with leading experts and institutions, we aim to develop innovative, science-based approaches that enhance rain enhancement capabilities, strengthen climate resilience, and support sustainable development worldwide. These efforts reinforce NCM's leadership in delivering impactful solutions for water security and climate adaptation.'

For her part, Alya Al Mazrouei said:“UAEREP's participation at ICADAA demonstrated how artificial intelligence and data science are transforming rain enhancement research. These technologies enable advanced forecasting, cloud microphysics modeling, and data-driven interventions that improve water security in arid and semi-arid regions such as the UAE. By harnessing AI and data science, UAEREP is unlocking new possibilities for sustainable water management amid growing global water scarcity driven by climate change, population growth, and rising demand.”

UAEREP's projects integrate AI-driven forecasting, machine learning algorithms, and cloud microphysics modeling to improve rainfall enhancement techniques. The program also employs advanced technologies such as nanomaterials, unmanned aerial systems, and laser-based interventions, supported by high-performance computing and big data analytics. These innovations enable precise targeting, optimized seeding operations, and scalable solutions for water security in regions most vulnerable to water scarcity challenges.

