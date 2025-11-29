Kerala Local Body Polls: BJP's Push Turns Contest Triangular

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (IANS) The campaign for Kerala's two-phase local body elections has entered its most intense phase, with just 10 days left before polling.

Districts up to Thrissur will vote on December 9, while the remaining districts will cast their ballots on December 11.

Counting is scheduled for December 13, marking a crucial prelude to the 2026 Assembly polls.

What was once a traditional bipolar fight between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has, over the past decade, transformed into a triangular contest with the BJP-led NDA steadily expanding its footprint.

This shift has injected unpredictability into the political landscape, particularly in urban pockets.

According to the State Election Commission, polling will be held across 1,199 local bodies - including 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six corporations.

Elections will take place in 23,576 wards through 33,746 polling stations, where 1.8 lakh officials and over 70,000 police personnel will ensure smooth conduct.

The voter base totals 2.84 crore, comprising 1.49 crore women, 1.33 crore men, and 271 transgender persons.

A total of 72,005 candidates are in the fray, including 37,786 women, 34,218 men, and one transgender candidate - highlighting Kerala's commitment to gender inclusion in local governance.

The first phase will cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam, while the second will include Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

All eyes are on the 101-seat Thiruvananthapuram Corporation - the state's political microcosm - where the NDA currently holds 35 seats, and a resurgent UDF with just 10 is expected to improve its tally.

The LDF, which now governs with a slender majority of 51 seats, is battling multiple challenges, including anti-incumbency, urban discontent, and internal rebellion.

The Left is deeply concerned that rebel candidates could cut into its vote share, potentially pushing the Corporation into a hung verdict - a politically sensitive outcome with wider implications.

For all three fronts, this election is nothing short of a semi-final before the 2026 Assembly "grand finale".

The countdown to Kerala's ballot of development, coalition arithmetic, and political messaging has well and truly begun.