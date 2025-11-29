403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish BIST 100 Index Closes Friday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity gauge closed Friday's session at 10,898.70 points, surrendering 0.43% of its value.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened trading at 10,934.43 points before shedding 46.79 points by the closing bell compared to Thursday's final figure.
Throughout the trading day, the benchmark touched an intraday low of 10,879.60 points, while reaching a peak of 10,953.01 points.
The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 10.2 trillion Turkish liras ($242.2 billion), accompanied by a daily trading volume of 108 billion liras ($2.55 billion).
Market breadth proved negative, with 27 constituents advancing while 71 securities declined relative to the prior session's close.
By 7:10 pm local time (1610GMT), gold commanded $4,202.80 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $62.9 per barrel.
Currency markets showed the US dollar exchanging at 42.4840 Turkish liras, the euro at 49.3190 liras, and the British pound fetching 56.3260 liras.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened trading at 10,934.43 points before shedding 46.79 points by the closing bell compared to Thursday's final figure.
Throughout the trading day, the benchmark touched an intraday low of 10,879.60 points, while reaching a peak of 10,953.01 points.
The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 10.2 trillion Turkish liras ($242.2 billion), accompanied by a daily trading volume of 108 billion liras ($2.55 billion).
Market breadth proved negative, with 27 constituents advancing while 71 securities declined relative to the prior session's close.
By 7:10 pm local time (1610GMT), gold commanded $4,202.80 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $62.9 per barrel.
Currency markets showed the US dollar exchanging at 42.4840 Turkish liras, the euro at 49.3190 liras, and the British pound fetching 56.3260 liras.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment