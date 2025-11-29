403
Türkiye, Germany Set to Strengthen Collaborative Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday in Berlin that Türkiye and Germany are prepared to broaden their partnership, “which rests on strong foundations,” emphasizing that there is a refreshed political determination to enhance bilateral relations and reinvigorate progress in Turkish–EU engagement.
He remarked that “there is a very strong will to take Türkiye–Germany relations, as well as Türkiye–EU relations, even further in these uncertain and crisis-driven times.
As foreign ministers, we are carrying out the necessary planning and coordination,” underlining the shared intention to move forward despite global instability.
During a joint media briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, part of his official trip to the country, Fidan noted that ties between Türkiye and Germany have recently acquired “new momentum with a new spirit.”
He pointed to recent visits to Türkiye by Wadephul and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as clear indicators of this revitalized dynamic.
Fidan also revealed that the upcoming session of the nations’ Strategic Dialogue Mechanism is scheduled for the first half of 2026, marking another step toward greater diplomatic and strategic alignment.
