Australia Pacer Lauren Cheatle Extends Contract With Sydney Sixers For Two More Seasons

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) Australia's left-arm fast bowler Lauren Cheatle has extended her contract with Sydney Sixers for at least two more seasons of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), said the club on Saturday. Lauren joined the Sixers in 2017 after two seasons with Sydney Thunder and has been a mainstay with the side.

“The Sixers have been a huge part of my career and I'm proud to stay on for the next two seasons. The Sixers have the best fans in the world and I'd like to thank them for all their support over the time I have been with the club. I believe in what we can achieve together, and I'm ready to continue to give everything in Magenta,” said Lauren in a statement.

Lauren is closing in on a major milestone in the WBBL - with 95 wickets from 93 matches, she is just five scalps shy of reaching the century mark. Despite being just 27, Lauren brings considerable experience, having debuted for Australia at 17 in 2016 and even played in the T20 World Cup in the same year.

She now holds international caps across all formats for Australia. Lauren has built a great reputation for her resilience, as seen from overcoming repeated shoulder and back injuries, as well as two battles with skin cancer.

“Lauren embodies everything we value at the Sixers - grit, talent, and an unwavering team-first attitude. Cheats (Lauren Cheatle) is adored by her teammates, a fierce attacking bowler and a fantastic leader on and off the field. We can't wait to watch her continue to pull on the Magenta & take wickets!” said Rachael Haynes, former Australia opener and Sydney Sixers General Manager.

The Sixers are currently fifth on the ongoing WBBL season points table and will next face the Sydney Thunder in Sunday's clash at North Sydney Oval.