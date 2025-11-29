403
Germany Calls for Türkiye to Join EU Defense Plan
(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized on Friday that Türkiye, as a long-standing and dependable NATO ally, ought to be integrated into the European Union’s new defense frameworks.
During a joint press briefing in Berlin with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Wadephul stressed that they regard Türkiye as a vital "geostrategic partner" and expressed a desire to open a "new page" in bilateral ties.
He stated, "I firmly believe the EU's SAFE program must be opened to Türkiye and the United Kingdom as important NATO partners," referring to the EU’s €150 billion ($173 billion) collective defense purchasing initiative, aimed at reinforcing Europe’s military capabilities through the Security Action for Europe scheme.
Wadephul added that they are conducting productive discussions on the issue. He underlined that, as previously noted, Türkiye has consistently been a trustworthy and steady NATO associate.
He highlighted that the German government aims to elevate the bilateral partnership and particularly enhance cooperation in the field of security.
He further remarked that the EU’s intention to bolster its defense capacity is designed to support and fortify NATO, not to replace it.
