Zelenskyy Set to Launch Full Presidential Overhaul

2025-11-29 12:32:22
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday a comprehensive restructuring of his Presidential Office, disclosing that Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak has tendered his resignation as Kyiv gears up for critical negotiations with Washington.

During his nightly address, Zelenskyy revealed he'd recently engaged in approximately 20 discussions with global allies, all voicing robust backing for Ukraine's endurance against relentless aggression.

The president underscored the imperative for domestic cohesion and fortitude as diplomatic engagement intensifies, declaring the presidential apparatus will experience a total transformation.

Yermak's departure was officially acknowledged, with deliberations on his replacement scheduled to commence Saturday.

Zelenskyy outlined that Ukraine's negotiating team for forthcoming discussions will comprise the commander-in-chief, envoys from the Foreign Ministry, the National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence agencies.

He highlighted that every internal resource must now channel exclusively toward Ukraine's defense and its diplomatic offensive.

The imminent round of engagement with Washington comes on the heels of recent U.S.-Ukrainian dialogue in Geneva concerning a 28-point draft peace framework.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated this week that "something good" may be materializing in the negotiations, though he warned that advancement should be evaluated solely through concrete outcomes.

