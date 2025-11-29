MI-RCB Clash In Navi Mumbai To Open WPL 2026, Final In Vadodara On A Weekday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 will kick off with a marquee clash between two-time champions Mumbai Indians and 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 9, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday.

Previously, WPL chairman Jayesh George had announced the 2026 season dates and venues on Thursday before the first mega auction began in New Delhi. While unveiling the schedule on Saturday, Secretary Devajit Saikia said the tournament will feature two double-headers in Navi Mumbai, while the final is slated to be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on a weekday, February 5, thus adding a fresh dimension to the competition.

The Navi Mumbai leg will be held from January 9-17, and will host 11 matches before the action shifts to Vadodara for the remaining 11 fixtures, including the Playoffs. Gujarat Giants will open the Vadodara leg with a clash against RCB, followed by a rematch of the 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Once the league stage concludes on February 1, the Eliminator, contested by the second and third-placed sides, will be held on February 3, while the table topper advances directly to the final on February 5. It will cap off a crowded time, as the men's Under-19 World Cup will happen on February 6, while the men's T20 World Cup starts on February 7.

Staged for the first time in the January-February window, the WPL avoids clashes with major international fixtures after three seasons in the February-March slot. Mumbai Indians enter as defending champions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only other side to have lifted the WPL trophy.

Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up thrice, with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz yet to reach a final. Soon after WPL is over, India's all-format tour of Australia will begin on February 15 and run until March 9.

“With the mega auction in New Delhi on Thursday reshaping and strengthening squads, WPL 2026 is poised to deliver its most riveting season yet. Young Indian players are set to break through alongside seasoned international performers, promising high-intensity cricket throughout,” said Saikia.

WPL 2026 schedule

Navi Mumbai leg

January 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

January 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

January 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

January 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

January 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

January 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

January 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

January 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

January 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

January 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

January 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara leg

January 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

January 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

January 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

January 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

January 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

January 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

January 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

January 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

February 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

February 3: Eliminator

February 5: Final