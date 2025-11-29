Smriti Mandhanapalash Muchhal Wedding News: Couple Updates Instagram Bio With 'Evil Eye' Emoji Amid Rumours

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have sparked fresh curiosity after updating their Instagram bios with the same evil eye emoji. The subtle move comes amid ongoing rumours surrounding their postponed wedding.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's relationship has once again become the centre of online attention. Weeks after speculation around their postponed wedding took over social media, a new development has fans talking. This time, it isn't a statement or a public appearance, just a tiny Instagram update that has triggered a wave of curiosity among followers.

For days, both Smriti and Palash kept completely silent despite constant rumours and online chatter. Then, on November 28, 2025, fans spotted a change in their Instagram bios. The identical emoji added by both instantly caught attention. While simple, the matching symbol has become the biggest indication that something may be shifting behind the scenes.

The shared emoji has quickly become the internet's newest puzzle. Some believe Smriti and Palaash may be signalling unity without addressing anything directly. Others think the gesture is their quiet way of acknowledging the intense spotlight on their personal lives. With no official explanation yet, this tiny update has taken on an unexpectedly meaningful role in the rumour-filled saga.

Their paused wedding, once considered one of the most anticipated celebrity events of 2025, continues to raise questions. Fans and celebrity pages have been tracking every small update, hoping for clarity. While the couple's profiles now match, their relationship status remains unconfirmed. Until Smriti or Palaash speak openly, this cryptic Instagram move is all the public has to decode.