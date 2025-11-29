Yuzvendra Chahal Surprises Internet With A Cheeky“Shaadi K Liye Ready Hoon” Message Online

Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked fresh buzz online after hinting he may be ready for marriage again. His playful“Shaadi k liye ready hoon” remark quickly went viral, surprising fans just months after his divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again become the centre of online attention after sharing a surprising Instagram update. Months after his divorce, the cricketer hinted that he may be open to marriage again. His light-hearted line,“Shaadi k liye ready hoon bas ladki chaiye,” instantly caught the internet's eye and quickly went viral.

Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage in March 2025. The couple, once very active on social media together, had been surrounded by separation rumours since 2022. Their relationship often made headlines and drew public scrutiny, which only intensified after their split became official in the Mumbai Family Court.

In earlier interviews, Chahal shared how deeply the separation affected his mental health. He spoke about dealing with anxiety, depression, and sleepless nights during a difficult period in his life. He also addressed rumours about his character, firmly saying he has never been disloyal and strongly believes in respecting women, regardless of public assumptions.

Despite the negativity he faced, Chahal now seems focused on moving forward. His recent social media post suggests he's ready for a new chapter and wants to approach life with optimism. Fans reacted with a mix of surprise, support and humour, but one thing is clear, Chahal is choosing hope and clarity as he steps into the future.