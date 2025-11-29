UP Shocker: Man Fakes Own Kidnapping To 'Get Rid Of' Pregnant Wife Police Bust Plot

Police on Friday uncovered a bizarre kidnapping drama staged by a local bike mechanic desperate to“escape” from his pregnant wife in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The accused, Furqan disappeared for two days after switching off his phone. He even paid a minor boy to deliver a false abduction story to his unsuspecting wife, Ayesha.

According to Indiranagar inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari, Furqan left his residence in Abrar Nagar Dhala around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, accompanied by the minor. Minutes later, the boy rushed to Ayesha who is pregnant and told that three to four men in a car intercepted Furqan near CIMAP, thrashed him mercilessly, threatened onlookers, and took him away in their vehicle.

Ayesha rushed to the Indiranagar police station, prompting officers to immediately register an FIR against unknown abductors. Under the direction of ACP Indiranagar Anindya Vikram Singh, two special teams sprang into action, deploying technical surveillance, CCTV scanning, and ground intelligence to trace the kidnappers.

Investigators found no trace of any abduction on CCTV cameras. Instead, footage depicted Furqan strolling calmly toward Munshi Pulia uninjured, unhurried, and far from kidnapped. Subsequent clips captured him boarding an auto-rickshaw, while local residents confirmed that no such abduction occurred in the area.

"After 48 hours of tracking movement through cameras, police finally traced Furqan near Munshi Pulia on Friday evening. When confronted with the evidence, he broke down and admitted that the kidnapping was a fabrication. He told the police that he had frequent arguments with his wife and wanted to 'get rid of her,' prompting him to orchestrate the fake abduction using the minor, whom he paid Rs 2,000," said ACP Singh.