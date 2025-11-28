Stubborn Monchengladbach Holds Runner-Up Leipzig In Bundesliga

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 29 (IANS) Borussia Monchengladbach extended its unbeaten league run to four matches with a 0-0 draw against title-chasing RB Leipzig, showcasing defensive discipline and moments of resilience in a tightly contested Bundesliga encounter on Friday.

Gladbach attempted to dictate play early, but both sides soon settled into a physical midfield battle that allowed few clear openings.

Leipzig carved out the first notable chances through David Raum and Antonio Nusa, yet neither truly tested goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas. Gladbach's most promising moment of the first half came when Florian Neuhaus and Jens Castrop collided while attempting to finish from close range, encapsulating a half marked more by effort than incision, reports Xinhua.

The hosts thought they had broken the deadlock shortly after the restart. Rocco Reitz clipped a clever ball over the defense for Franck Honorat, who finished confidently, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a marginal offside. Gladbach responded positively, generating pressure through quick counterattacks and well-delivered set pieces, with Kevin Diks heading narrowly over.

Leipzig gradually increased urgency, and Nicolas was called into action several times, denying Conrad Harder with sharp reflexes before producing a standout save from a tight angle. A brief moment of drama followed when Shuto Machino went down in the box, but the initial penalty decision was overturned after video review showed Willi Orban's clean challenge.

Raum then came closest to a winner, sending a fierce strike off the crossbar and inside of the post, only for the ball to stay out as Gladbach survived the late surge.

Both sides ultimately shared the points, with Gladbach's defensive stability again proving decisive against top-tier opposition. With the result, Leipzig remains second in the table with 26 points, five behind leader Bayern, while Gladbach's four-game unbeaten run in the league underlines its growing stability.

"It was the kind of match we expected, with few real chances on either side," Leipzig coach Ole Werner said. "The point is acceptable because we lacked precision in the final third, but I'm not satisfied. We were too rushed and too sloppy. Defensively, we allowed almost nothing, and that was fine."

Gladbach coach Eugen Polanski took a different view. "We would have liked to win," he said. "But we played against the team in second place, so we can be satisfied with the draw. We will gladly take the point."