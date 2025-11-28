India Regulator Tells Airlines Not To Fly Airbus A320 Family Pending Modifications

India's Aviation Regulator has instructed airlines on Saturday not to fly Airbus A320 family aircraft until modifications are carried out under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive.

