India Regulator Tells Airlines Not To Fly Airbus A320 Family Pending Modifications

2025-11-28 11:14:47
India's Aviation Regulator has instructed airlines on Saturday not to fly Airbus A320 family aircraft until modifications are carried out under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive.

Khaleej Times

