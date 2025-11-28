Qatar Attends CITES Meeting In Uzbekistan

Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, participated in the high-level meeting preceding the 20th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from Nov 24 to Dec 5.

Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs at the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Abdul Latif al-Maslamani led the Qatar delegation at the meeting.

Qatar's participation in the conference underscores its commitment to strengthening international co-operation in protecting biodiversity and supporting global efforts to combat illegal trade in endangered species, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its international environmental commitments.