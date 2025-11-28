Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Training On Hydrography And The Law Of The Sea Concludes

2025-11-28 11:11:22
The Standing Committee on the Law of the Sea Convention has concluded a four-day training course on the introduction to hydrography and the law of the sea, organised by the Skilltrade Survey Academy. The course covered the technical and engineering aspects of hydrography, as well as the legal aspects stipulated in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, particularly the articles related to establishing baselines and drawing coastal baselines for states.

Participants in the course included representatives from the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces, the Ministries of Municipality and Transport, and Foreign Affairs, in addition to Qatar University and the Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy.

Gulf Times

