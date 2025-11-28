Lusail International Circuit Hosts Fan And Community Programs Ahead Of Qatar Grand Prix

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) geared up for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, with preparations completed ahead of an exhilarating race weekend.

Additionally, with inclusivity and community engagement at the heart of LIC, an accessibility friendly pit lane walk in collaboration with Qatar Foundation also took place. This special session welcomed students (accompanied with chaperones and family members) from Warif Academy, Renad Academy, and Awsaj Academy, including children who have diverse abilities and additional learning blade-->

On Thursday, F1 enthusiasts experienced the Pit Lane Walk, offering them an immersive view of the teams' garages, pitstops and opportunities to interact with drivers and teams.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton made a special appearance where children had the chance to meet him, ask questions and get their autograph.

The day progressed with the official F1 drivers' press conference, which featured insights from drivers including Oliver Bearman (Haas), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) and Carlos Sainz (Williams blade-->

On Friday, Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying will be held with Sprint Race and Qualifying scheduled for Saturday, and the main Grand Prix on Sunday under the iconic LIC lights. Adding to the excitement, the weekend's post-race concerts at the Lusail Live Stage will feature Seal on Friday, Cheb Khaled on Saturday, and Metallica on blade-->

For those attending, the circuit gates open from 12pm to 10pm on Friday, with the fan forum being a favorite among attendees. Beginning in the afternoon, it allows fans to interact directly with F1 drivers. The Lusail Live Stage will light up with performances including Seal's from 9pm, with gates opening at blade-->

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) and Carlos Sainz (Williams Racing) attend a press conference ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit.

Ticket holders are reminded that complimentary Metro passes are available for redemption at the goldclub office at any Doha Metro station or selected Lusail Tram stations. The Doha Metro will operate extended hours from 9am to 1:30am on Friday, with complimentary shuttle services running from Lusail QNB Station to the circuit. For the latest updates and information, download the official LIC App or visit the official website at.

