Qatar Set To Host Future Regional Football Stars At The AGCFF U-23 Gulf Cup 2025

Qatar is set to host the AGCFF U-23 Gulf Cup Qatar 2025 from Dec 4-16, bringing together young football talents in one of the most important age-group tournaments in the region.

This is the first time that the competition is being held under the auspices of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF).

“The U-23 Gulf Cup is reflective of our strong commitment to nurturing young, emerging football talents in the region, and fostering competitiveness in this age group.

This is a pivotal stage for young players to make their transition to senior teams, and we encourage fans to show their support for these future stars in the making,” said Jassim Sultan al-Rumaihi, AGCFF Secretary-General.

The tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. Hosts Qatar will lead Group A, and will be joined by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Iraq will lead Group B, and will play alongside the UAE, Oman, and Yemen.

The group stage will see a total of 14 matches played across two state-of-the-art pitches at Aspire Zone, that has most recently served as a venue for a historic edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

The group stage is designed as a non-ticketed event, welcoming fans from the region to enjoy the football action.

The tournament will get underway on December 4 at Aspire Zone, 2:45pm, when Iraq face Yemen. Hosts Qatar will play their first match, one day later, on December 5, 2:45pm, against Kuwait.

The Final will take place on December 16 at the iconic Stadium 974, the first fully demountable covered football stadium in FIFA World Cup history that hosted matches during the historic tournament in 2022. Tickets for the Final will be available in the coming days.

Both tournament venues are accessible, ensuring a barrier-free experience for disabled fans.

The AGCFF U-23 Gulf Cup Qatar 2025 is part of an exciting football season in Qatar, which includes the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 taking place from 1-18 December, as well as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, taking place on December 10, 13 and 17, reflecting Qatar's capabilities in hosting world-class mega-sporting events at the same time.

For all information related to the AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup Qatar 2025, follow @AGCFF on all major social media platforms.