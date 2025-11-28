403
Piastri On Pole For Qatar Sprint, Norris Third And Verstappen Sixth
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oscar Piastri was perfectly placed to cut McLaren teammate Lando Norris's 24-point Formula One championship lead after qualifying on pole position for the Qatar sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit yesterday. George Russell will start second for Mercedes, while Norris qualified in third position. Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, the other title contender who is level with Piastri in the standings, will start today's race in sixth position.
