15Th Katara Dhow Fest Celebrates Gulf Maritime Heritage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 15th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, which opened on Thursday, continues to attract a large number of visitors, offering a rich and diverse programme of folk performances, live workshops, and specialised exhibits at Katara's southern area. Running until Dec 18, the event is held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and is sponsored by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam).

It showcases an array of traditional navigation tools and shipbuilding techniques, in addition to displays of various types of dhows, which are timeless symbols of the Gulf's heritage. Twelve countries are participating in this year's event: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Palestine, India, Iran, Tanzania, Iraq and Sudan (participating for the first time). The opening ceremony was attended by numerous ambassadors and high-ranking dignitaries.

In a press statement, Katara general manager, Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, said the festival is a prominent cultural event that has established itself as a vital platform for celebrating seafaring legacy and preserving the collective memory and traditional crafts of the people. He added that the efforts involved in organising this event reflect Katara's firm belief in the importance of preserving maritime heritage, not only as a legacy from the past but also as a living part of the cultural identity“we cherish and strive to pass on from generation to generation”.

Organisers noted that Sudan's participation this year is a valuable addition to the festival. Its pavilion offers a rich display combining images of an internationally recognised nature reserve with traditional handicrafts. This highlights the skill of Sudanese artisans and the unique characteristics of the Sudanese sea environment. A section dedicated to Sudanese cuisine further creates a scene that embodies cultural diversity. Sudanese ambassador Badreddine Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed stressed that Sudan's first-time participation represents a new bridge for cultural exchange between the Qatari and Sudanese people, opening a window“to enhance cultural co-operation and knowledge exchange with our brothers in Qatar”.

He said the Sudanese pavilion“reflects the depth of our history and the diversity of our environments and cultures, highlighting an important part of our maritime heritage”. Ayat Yousef, a supervisor at the Sudanese pavilion, said:“Our participation embodies a message of love, heritage, and connection with our brothers in Qatar and all nationalities residing in this hospitable country”. The pavilion reflects the Red Sea heritage of the Port Sudan region through displays of seashells and artefacts, alongside artisans from Sudan who specialise in nautical accessories.

Yousef pointed out that the people of Port Sudan are known for their deep connection to the sea, both in their daily lives and for its therapeutic uses. She added that the participating artisans include those skilled in the construction of traditional dhows. The“Qatari Heritage Collections” pavilion takes centre stage, highlighting rare pieces that reflect the history of seafaring people and the lives of their forefathers. It is a key attraction where visitors can discover diving and pearling tools that formed an integral part of Qatar's seafaring heritage.

A wide range of activities is also featured, such as rowing and fishing competitions, specialised heritage exhibitions, and contests held at Katara Beach. Additionally, traditional craft markets highlight the skills of artisans and the authenticity of their trade. This unique event dedicates significant space to children and families through educational and recreational activities, such as a family fishing competition, drawing and colouring workshops, and boat races for children.

These are aimed at instilling the values of maritime heritage in younger generations and promoting family participation in cultural activities. The festival grounds host main competitions such as oar pulling, sailing, and traditional fishing, while the Heritage Majlis presents a series of specialised seminars and lectures. These sessions bring together researchers and experts to discuss coastal traditions, craftsmanship, and its place in the collective memory of the Gulf region.