India Continues To Strengthen Its Global Position In Maritime Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) India continues to strengthen its global position in the maritime sector by advancing sustainable, safe, secure and smart shipping and contributing to the growth of the global maritime ecosystem, the government has said.

The country has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), London, in Category B -- comprising 10 countries with the largest interest in international seaborne trade. The IMO Council consists of 40 elected members across three categories and functions as the executive body of the IMO between sessions of the Assembly.

India secured the highest number of votes in the category, receiving 154 out of 169 valid votes cast during the elections held at the 34th Session of the IMO Assembly.

“A proud moment for India's maritime sector! India has been re-elected to the IMO Council for the 2026–27 biennium with the highest tally of votes in the category of countries with the largest interest in international seaborne trade,” said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

This resounding mandate reaffirms the global community's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a safe, secure and green maritime domain, he added.

According to the government, India's highest vote tally reflects the international community's strong confidence in India's constructive leadership in global shipping.

“It also reaffirms the success of India's maritime growth agenda under the Prime Minister's vision. The result further validates the Government of India's sustained reforms and forward-looking initiatives to strengthen the maritime sector,” the official statement added.

The achievement comes soon after the successful organisation of 'India Maritime Week 2025' which saw participation from over 100 countries.

According to the ministry, this is the second consecutive biennium in which India has secured the highest tally in Category B - reaffirming the nation's commitment to the Amrit Kaal Maritime Vision 2047.

