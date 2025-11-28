4 Signs The Ghost Of John Cena's Past Could Be His Final WWE Opponent

John Cena's Final WWE Opponent? 4 Signs Point to Solo Sikoa

The rivalry between John Cena and Solo Sikoa still feels incomplete. Their clash at WWE Crown Jewel two years ago ended in humiliation for Cena, who was overwhelmed by multiple Samoan Spikes before being pinned.

That defeat left fans stunned and created a lingering sense of unfinished business. For Cena, reclaiming his pride means stepping back into the ring with Solo. If WWE decides to revisit this storyline, Solo Sikoa could easily be positioned as Cena's ultimate opponent, bringing closure to their unresolved feud.

Solo Sikoa's momentum in WWE has been carefully built, with strong booking and powerful allies surrounding him. Backed by Hikuleo, J.C. Mateo, and the Tongans, Solo has the kind of support that elevates his presence in every match. Meanwhile, Penta's untimely injury may have forced WWE to rethink creative plans.

If Penta was originally set to advance, his absence could open the door for Solo to be pushed further, perhaps even to the finals. This shift in circumstances strengthens the possibility of Solo being booked against Cena in a decisive showdown.

While Solo Sikoa could be Cena's last opponent, WWE may not want Cena to retire on a loss. Throughout his career, Cena has followed the company's direction, and Triple H might prefer to let him finish on a high note. Booking Cena to defeat Solo would balance their record and allow him to walk away with dignity.

This outcome also avoids damaging Gunther's credibility, since the Austrian powerhouse recently retired Goldberg and wouldn't benefit from losing to Cena. By contrast, Solo can absorb the loss while still being elevated through the storyline, making him the most likely candidate for Cena's final opponent.

Age and longevity matter in WWE storytelling. Solo Sikoa stands out as the youngest competitor compared to veterans like LA Knight, Jey Uso, Gunther, and Rusev. Cena has a history of elevating younger talent, having previously put over names such as Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and even Solo himself.

With Solo's credibility needing a boost after recent losses, a victory over Cena would restore his heel status. At the same time, Cena's willingness to pass the torch makes this matchup a logical choice for his farewell bout.