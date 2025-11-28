Kyrgyzstan Loans And Deposits Rise In 9M2025
Data for the first nine months of 2025 show that banks' loan portfolios expanded by 35.2% while deposits grew by 35.7%, reflecting rising real incomes and stronger household savings amid tighter monetary conditions.
The sector is also gradually reducing its reliance on foreign currency, with dollarization of deposits falling to 35.0% (down 7.9 percentage points since the start of the year) and loans declining to 17.8% (down 2.3 points).
Economic activity in the country remained strong, with real GDP rising 10% year-on-year in January–October 2025. The growth was driven primarily by services (+4.5 percentage points), construction (+2.0 points) and industry (+1.6 points).
High domestic demand is supported by rising real wages, remittance inflows, and increased consumer lending. Investment in fixed capital continued to grow, largely financed from domestic sources, underpinning expansion in the construction sector.
