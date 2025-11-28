Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Loans And Deposits Rise In 9M2025

Kyrgyzstan Loans And Deposits Rise In 9M2025


2025-11-28 10:05:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Kyrgyzstan's banking sector remains stable and highly liquid, providing ample capacity to support the country's economic growth, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.

Data for the first nine months of 2025 show that banks' loan portfolios expanded by 35.2% while deposits grew by 35.7%, reflecting rising real incomes and stronger household savings amid tighter monetary conditions.

The sector is also gradually reducing its reliance on foreign currency, with dollarization of deposits falling to 35.0% (down 7.9 percentage points since the start of the year) and loans declining to 17.8% (down 2.3 points).

Economic activity in the country remained strong, with real GDP rising 10% year-on-year in January–October 2025. The growth was driven primarily by services (+4.5 percentage points), construction (+2.0 points) and industry (+1.6 points).

High domestic demand is supported by rising real wages, remittance inflows, and increased consumer lending. Investment in fixed capital continued to grow, largely financed from domestic sources, underpinning expansion in the construction sector.

MENAFN28112025000187011040ID1110411836



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search