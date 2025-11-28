TCL Reduces Price Of 14-Inch NXTPAPER Tablet To 299.99 In Remarkable Offer

MENAFN - GetNews) TCL's NXTPAPER 14 Android Tablet, one of the few large-format devices explicitly designed to reduce eye strain,, down fromThat's

What sets the NXTPAPER 14 apart isn't raw power, but how it looks and feels. TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display cuts up to 61 percent of blue light and adds a matte, anti-glare finish that mimics paper texture. Think of it as a halfway point between a tablet and an e-reader: ideal for digital artists, writers, or anyone who reads for long stretches.

The 14.3-inch 2.4K panel is one of the largest in its class, offering ample room for sketching, annotating, or running multiple apps side by side. It supports TCL's T-PEN stylus with 4,096 pressure levels, giving it a surprisingly natural pen-on-paper feel.







Under the hood, the NXTPAPER 14 runs a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 GB RAM + 8 GB virtual and 256 GB storage, so it's more than capable for note-taking, illustration, and streaming. TCL also included a 10,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging, so you can go from zero to 50 percent in under an hour and even reverse-charge your phone in a pinch.

The tablet ships with Android 15 and TCL's multi-window productivity suite, letting you drag, split, and stack apps like a laptop. Quad speakers and dual front cameras round out the setup for calls, teaching, or content creation.

At its full $470 price, the NXTPAPER 14 already stood out as one of the most innovative Android tablets under $500. At $299.99, it's easily among the best display-centric deals this Black Friday.

The sale runs through December 1, 2025, but stock is expected to move quickly.

