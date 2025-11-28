TCL Unveils Exceptional Offer On The Advanced NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 Tablet
Original price: $289.99
Black Friday price: $179.99 - that's 38% off (about $110 off )
Deal runs from November 20 through December 1, 2025, available on Amazon.
Eye-friendly NXTPAPER display: The NXTPAPER 4.0 screen delivers a paper-like visual experience that significantly reduces glare and filters out blue light - making it ideal for reading, writing, or watching on your tablet for extended periods.
Balanced performance: Powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and equipped with an 11′′ FHD+ display, this model delivers reliable everyday performance for browsing, streaming, note-taking, and casual productivity.
Decent battery life: With an 8,000 mAh battery, the device is built to handle a full day of reading, streaming, or work, a must for portability and flexibility.
Storage for real use: The 128 GB storage gives you more breathing room for apps, documents, media, and downloads: a key advantage over more basic tablets during a sale window like this.
The Bottom Line
At $179.99, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 stands out as one of the more compelling Black Friday tablet deals. It mixes comfort, practicality, and value. If you want a reliable, eye-friendly tablet for work, study, or entertainment, this NXTPAPER deal deserves a spot on your holiday shopping shortlist.
