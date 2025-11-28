MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The following is a statement from Sir Ronald Sanders concerning Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

“I have known Dr Ralph Gonsalves since before he succeeded Sir James“Son” Mitchell as prime minister. I worked with both men and admired and respected them in different ways, except one – and that one exception is the exact and firm commitment to Caribbean unity which they both displayed.

“Ralph Gonsalves is an intellectual giant of the Caribbean. His writings, his many speeches, lectures and public statements were invaluable lessons about the importance of integration for the people of the Caribbean. He is steadfast in that commitment and diligent in infecting everyone with his passion. The region, as a collective, owes him full recognition for his caring and his courage.

“The people of St Vincent and the Grenadines spoke decisively on November 27 when they elected a new government, and the will of the people must be respected at all times. However, the stature of Ralph Gonsalves has not been diminished, nor has his standing as a warrior for the people of the Caribbean. He continues to deserve our deep respect, even as we wish the new government of St Vincent and the Grenadines every success in the stewardship of the people's affairs.”

