Human Rights Watch Declared“Inadmissible” Organization In Russia

In 2022, the organization's website in Russia was blocked by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office. The Prosecutor General's Office claimed it had identified“false information” on the organization's website related to the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

HRW has existed since 1978. It monitors human rights violations worldwide and publishes an annual report on human rights abuses in various countries.

As reported by Ukrinform, HRW has repeatedly published reports on war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukrain. In particular, this year, human rights defenders stated that Russian forces had repeatedly used drones to intentionally attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in Kherson, thereby committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. They also released a report asserting that the Russian Federation is eradicating the Ukrainian language and curriculum, imposing anti-Ukrainian propaganda, and enforcing Russian as the language of instruction in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Photo: AA