PM Modi To Chair Key Sessions Of DGP-IGP Conference In Raipur Today

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will lead the key business and valedictory sessions of the 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGP-IGP), being held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur.

The high-level annual security conclave is focused on shaping a forward-looking roadmap for“Developed India: Security Dimensions.”

The conference, which brings together the country's top police and intelligence leadership, aims to review the progress made on crucial internal security challenges and chalk out strategies for a“Safe India.”

Detailed deliberations are scheduled on issues such as counterterrorism, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, border management, disaster response, women's safety, and the increasing use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in modern policing.

PM Modi will also confer the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service during the sessions, recognising outstanding contributions by senior police officials across the country.

The three-day conference, inaugurated yesterday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is being attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Directors General of all state police forces, and chiefs of central armed police organizations. The event emphasises a collaborative, multi-agency approach to security, with a particular focus on emerging threats in the digital and geopolitical landscape.

Meanwhile, Raipur has been placed under unprecedented security cover for the duration of the event. Multi-layered protection by the Special Protection Group (SPG), NSG commandos, CRPF units, and state police has transformed the city into a secure zone. Drone surveillance, traffic diversions, and intensive checking drives have been implemented across key points.

PM Modi arrived in Raipur on Friday evening for his three-day stay, the first time in recent years that he is spending multiple consecutive nights in Chhattisgarh, adding political significance to the visit. He proceeded directly to the Speaker's Bhavan in Naya Raipur, where he will reside during the conference.