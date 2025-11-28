Algernon Closes Second Tranche Of Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES ORFOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Health Inc. (the“Company” or“Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, announces the closing of the second tranche (the“ Second Tranche”) of its non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering”), previously announced on November 6, 2025, with the first tranche closed on November 14, 2025. Gross proceeds from the Second Tranche totaled CAD $210,000 from the sale of 3,000,000 units (the“Units”) at an issue price of CAD $0.07 per Unit.

The Company did not pay any cash finder's fees pertaining to the Second Tranche of the Offering.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering towards advancing its Alzheimer's Disease (“ AD”) program including the opening of its first U.S. AD clinic, general and administrative expenses and for working capital purposes.

The securities issued and issuable, described in this and the previous news release on November 6, 2025, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of,“U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration

About Algernon Health

Algernon Health is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain optimized PET scanning services through a planned network of new clinics in North America for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer's Disease, as well as other forms of dementia, epilepsy, neuro-oncology, and movement disorders. Algernon is also the parent company of a recently created private subsidiary called Algernon USA LLC, that will oversee all U.S. neuroimaging operations.

