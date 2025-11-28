US President Hints At Running For 3Rd Term With 'Trump 2028' AI Image

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump drew attention after posting an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account showing him holding a blue sign that read“TRUMP 2028, YES!” The post was captioned“TRUMPLICANS!”, a blend of“Trump” and“Republicans.”

The image quickly renewed debate over the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two elected terms, and whether Trump is attempting to signal interest in a future campaign beyond that limit.

The post comes nearly ten months into Trump's second non-consecutive term, which began on January 20, 2025, as he works with a Republican-controlled Congress to advance his“America First 2.0” agenda, including an immigration crackdown and higher tariffs on major trading partners.

The“Trump 2028” message, already appearing on merchandise and in subtle references during public events, has become a recurring element of his second term.

In September, ​ Trump posted pictures of "Trump 2028" hats placed on his desk during an Oval Office meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

In October, House Speaker and prominent Republican leader Mike Johnson downplayed the possibility and claimed the president was just having a“good time...trolling”

"There is the 22nd Amendment...I think the president knows. And he and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution," he told reporters at a news conference.

Trump also appeared to acknowledge that he could not run again.

"I'm not allowed to run, it's too bad," he said last month.

A new McLaughlin and Associates survey shows Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is gaining traction among Republican voters as a possible candidate for the 2028 nomination, positioning him as a key rival to Vice President JD Vance.

In August, Vance held a 20-point lead, with 36 per cent support compared with Trump Jr.'s 16 per cent. By October, the race began to tighten: Vance led with 38 per cent while Trump Jr. rose to 20, narrowing the gap to 18 points. The trend has continued into November, when Vance's lead shrank to 10 points, with support falling to 34 per cent as Trump Jr. climbed to 24 per cent.